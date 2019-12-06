Rod Stewart tribute for Watergate Kilkenny

Don your gladrags for the Rod Stewart tribute in the Watergate theatre on Friday, December 20 as Lee Hedley brings Tonight’s The Night to the theatre for all fans of Rod The Mod.

The rocking, high energy show will see Lee bring to life the man and his music, with a tour de force show that has earned rave reviews.

Expect a packed house of ‘Sweet Little Rock ‘n’ Rollers’ grooving along to the likes of ‘Proud Mary’, ‘Don’t Want to Talk About It’ and, of course ‘Maggie May’.

Lee said that performing a tribute to Rod was special for him and audiences.

“Rod Stewart has such a legacy demonstrating that music can really move you,” he said. “It’s the measure of the man that at the marriage of a couple that was delayed because of the Thomas Cook collapse he turned up at the wedding to sing ‘Have I Told You Lately’.

“Generations have loved his music. Rod has inspired me throughout my career and I hope the audience at the Watergate Theatre will love every second.”

Lee’s recent show in Limerick’s Theatre Royal was reviewed by the Munster Express saying: “Hedley had the moves, the chutzpah, the raspy Rod Stewart voice, and he got the audience going”

“I want to bring the excitement and joy of shows by Sir Rod Stewart to Kilkenny” Lee said.

“There are so many tunes that have become iconic and are loved by so many that it is a privilege and delight to not only sing them, but to see the response from the crowd.”

“With Rod currently in remission from prostate cancer he remains as ever committed to recording with last year’s ‘Blood Red Roses’ charting and packed with memorable tunes. I hope to bring that energy and joy to The Watergate Theatre Kilkenny for what will be a special pre-Christmas show.”

Tickets for Friday 20th December,only €22, on sale now via watergatetheatre.com or call 056 776 1674.