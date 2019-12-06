Win a luxury pre-Christmas shopping break at Derry's Bishop’s Gate Hotel

Bishop's Gate Hotel in Derry is the ultimate example of when a hotel is the perfect spot for a luxury shopping getaway this Christmas.

Whether you want to enjoy their cosy fireplaces and chilled, welcoming atmosphere, or enjoy a cocktail and a stunning gourmet meal in the Wig & Gown Champagne Bar and Restaurant, the central Bishop's Gate is the place for you.

Bishop’s Gate Hotel oozes character and is positioned within the historic city walls of Derry-Londonderry, nestled in the heart of the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

Meander through the bustling compact streets bursting with independent shops and cosy pubs all just a stone’s throw away as you get into the festive mood.

To give you the chance of enjoying the shopping Derry has to offer and the Edwardian elegance of Bishop's Gate Hote, the Offaly Express is giving one lucky reader the chance to win a luxury overnight stay.

The winner will indulge in a luxury shopping break including overnight accommodation with breakfast, three-course dinner, Prosecco on arrival, festive sweet plate and 10% off all gift purchases at Walled City Crafters.

Top 5 Reasons to Visit Derry this Christmas

Shopping

The City really is a shopper's paradise with something to suit every taste and every pocket. Derry has two main shopping centres in the city - the Richmond Shopping Centre and the Foyleside Shopping Centre, both home to the best of the country's high street retailers.

For those looking for that unique gift, head to the Craft Village and check out Edel MacBride Knitfield, Number 19 Craft and Design, Walled City Crafters. All of whom stock handmade, unique, Irish gifts and souvenirs.

Take a Tour

There are many ways to explore the sights and history of the Walled City - go on foot with a historical walking tour, hop on board and see the city sights from an open-top bus, you can even take a tour with a friendly local taxi driver! Start your tour with a stroll along the City Walls or take an Inner City Guided Walking Tour - with one of the well-informed and good-humoured Tour Guides - the city's history is so complex and its present is so dynamic that it takes a local expert to explain it all entertainingly and answer your questions. There are so many key attractions to discover, but be sure to check out The Guildhall, The Peace Bridge, The Museum of Free Derry, The Siege Museum and The Tower Museum.

See a Show

Derry is an internationally renowned city of culture, blessed with historic buildings in which to enjoy a wide array of art and entertainment. Come and check out the fabulous festive line-up of shows in the city this Christmas.

Explore the 17th Century Walls

Discover the 17th Century City Walls, which this year celebrated their 400 Year anniversary. Listed in the World’s 1001 Historic Sites You Must See Before you die (UNESCO). The City is the only remaining completely Walled City in Ireland and one

of the finest examples in Europe of Walled Cities. These famous Walls which date back to the early part of the 17th century, withstood several attacks during the Siege Of Derry, which lasted 105 days. There are fine views from the top of the walls which encircle the old city, a circuit of one mile.

In 2007 13,123 Santa’s took part in a record-breaking charity event on The City Walls. Thousands of pounds were raised for good causes after a sea of red and white descended on the City’s vantage point. This was the first time the Guinness world

record attempt had been made in Northern Ireland.

Eat, Drink and Be Merry in Derry

Whether you are looking for contemporary cuisine, a fine dining experience or your just re-fuelling the kids, you'll find it all in Derry! The local chefs are keen to use local produce, transforming it into a wonderful culinary delight for your gourmet pleasure. Restaurants, bistros and brasseries will have you coming back for second helpings. The choice is remarkable for a city of its size. The City prides itself as being the hospitality champions of Ireland and service with a smile is always guaranteed to be on the menu. Derry has also been shortlisted for Foodie Destinations Ireland for two

years running - when you visit, you'll see why!

There is also lots to look forward to in Bishop's Gate Hotel itself. Upcoming Entertainment Nights Include: An Evening with Brian Kennedy, New Years Eve with Soultown Groove and An Evening with Bye Bye Baby.

