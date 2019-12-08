My Kilkenny Life: Seamus Nugent

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

My weekends always consist of a run, a swim and a cycle at some stage.

Kilkenny has so many great places to be active. I love the Canal Walk, the Linear Park and the Castle Park for running. I’ve recently joined Kilkenny Masters Swim club and we swim on Sunday evening.

This year I’ve also joined Marble City Cyclers and they have great organised routes for all levels of cyclists.

I’m a playing member of St Patrick’s Brass & Reed band and we have a busy schedule coming up to Christmas.

I love coffee and we’re spoiled in Kilkenny with so many great places to dine either formally, informally or just have coffee and a chat.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

I believe that all the people that volunteer, week in, week out, whether in sporting clubs, community organisations or charities contribute enormously to life and make Kilkenny a very special place to live.

In St Patrick’s Brass & Reed band we were taught music (free of charge).

The same people who taught me are still giving selflessly of their time to ensure young people get the gift of music and that the band continues to thrive.

What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

When I was much younger, I remember going to Gordons shop on John Street aged four to buy the Evening Press – the shop and the newspaper have since gone!

I also remember firecrackers going off on the railway line when victorious hurling teams would return home.

What’s your favourite part of the county - and why?

The Canal in autumn and a blanket of multi coloured leaves and equally on crisp, bright, frosty mornings.

I love running in the Castle Park after the first cut of the grass in springtime and then again on warm summer evenings when trying to dodge the gnats.

What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

I think all the civic, cultural and community organisations that are constantly striving to make Kilkenny a better place give us a unique identity and edge over similar sized places.



Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Not really! I love Gerry Moran’s articles – they give me a giggle. I like sports biographies and there has been quite a few of those with the spate of retirements from the Kilkenny hurling panel in recent years.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Kilkenny, like many urban centres is faces with challenges regarding retail. Shopping online is not going to diminish anytime in the near future.

From observation, we seem to have so much empty space above so many buildings in the city centre. I believe this is a huge opportunity to revitalise the city centre with living accommodation.

I would love to have less cars in what is a very compact city and also develop more extensive cycling and pedestrian facilities which enable everybody to walk and cycle more.

If you had the power to change on thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I would make Kilkenny the commute cycling capital of Ireland, maybe Europe – that’s quite a lot of power though!