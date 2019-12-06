Pat Gannon, auctioneer selling exquisite property
Charming period house in Freshford, Kilkenny for sale
Maintains original features, sash windows with shutters; Victorian tiles in hallway and original kitchen
Sart House, Sart, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny
Pat Gannon, auctioneer is selling this charming traditional period residence which dates from 1904.
Located in a beautiful private setting, sitting on c.1 acre with mature lawn to the rear, a manicured lawn / gravel area to the front, it is divine. With private short laneway access to a wrought iron gated entrance, this property extends to c.1,900 sq. ft offering generous light filled accommodation with 3 reception rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Worthy of Inspection.
