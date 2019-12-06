Latest: New Ross bypass and Ireland's longest bridge to open in January

The N25 New Ross bypass and Ireland’s longest bridge will not open until early next year, it has been confirmed.

At the December meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, members were given an update on the scheme, which was originally to open in the fourth quarter of this year. The update said that while the project is ‘very close’ to completion, it was estimated it would open in January ‘allowing for seasonal factors’.

Finishing works on the Rose F Kennedy Bridge are progressing, with installation of waterproofing and parapets substantially complete. Pavement works are also under way, and subject to weather conditions, are due to be finished before Christmas.

Other finishing works such as road markings, bridge monitoring systems, lighting, and protection works also need to be completed. The removal of the three temporary piers and the temporary working platform are progressing.

A tender competition for the upgrade of road signage has also begun. Dates for an opening ceremony for the bypass, a community charity walk, and a bridge dedication ceremony will be revealed in the coming weeks.