Tullaroan and Mullinavat primary schools get new classrooms

Christmas has come early for two Kilkenny primary schools this year. An extra classroom and toilet are to be built onto Tullaroan National School and Department approval has also been granted for two additional classrooms at St Beacon's National School in Mullinavat, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, has announced.

It all comes at the end of a bumper year for investment in schools in Kilkenny and the start of works edges closer for completely new school buildings in the city for Presentation Secondary, Colaiste Pobail Osrai, Kilkenny CBS, Kilkenny ETB and more.