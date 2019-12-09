Graiguenamanagh staying open late to entice shoppers

Graignamanagh late night shopping bonanza on Thursday and Friday until 8pm.

The following businesses in Graig have come together to facilitate late night shopping this Thursday and Friday:

Barron’s Graiguenamanagh, Sportswear, ladieswear & menswear

Naula Barrons : Toys /Gifts/Accessories

Hair by Georgina: Gift Vouchers & Hair & Beauty Accessories

RyanHair : Gift Vouchers & Hair & Beauty Accessories

Daisy Chain Florists /Coffee Shop & Gifts

Duiske Glass High Street Handcut Glass/Gifts/Jewellery /Accessories

Kinsella’s High Street: Newsagents/Grocers/Lotto

Doran’s SuperValue: All your Xmas shopping needs

Cushendale Woollen Mills: Textiles,Wool & Mohair Throws & Scarves

Kissanes Pharmacy: Gifts, cosmetics & much more

Finish off with a Hot Whiskey and mince pie for just €4 up until 9pm in Mick Doyle's pub