Graiguenamanagh staying open late to entice shoppers

The Christmas lights were turned on in Graiguenamanagh last week
Graignamanagh late night shopping bonanza on Thursday and Friday until 8pm.
The following businesses in Graig have come together to facilitate late night shopping this Thursday and Friday:
Barron’s Graiguenamanagh, Sportswear, ladieswear & menswear
Naula Barrons : Toys /Gifts/Accessories
Hair by Georgina: Gift Vouchers & Hair & Beauty Accessories
RyanHair : Gift Vouchers & Hair & Beauty Accessories
Daisy Chain Florists /Coffee Shop & Gifts
Duiske Glass High Street Handcut Glass/Gifts/Jewellery /Accessories
Kinsella’s High Street: Newsagents/Grocers/Lotto
Doran’s SuperValue: All your Xmas shopping needs
Cushendale Woollen Mills: Textiles,Wool & Mohair Throws & Scarves
Kissanes Pharmacy: Gifts, cosmetics & much more
Finish off with a Hot Whiskey and mince pie for just €4 up until 9pm in Mick Doyle's pub
