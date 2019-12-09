Gardaí investigate spate of burglaries across Kilkenny city and county

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a spate of burglaries across the city and county in recent days and are urging the public to be vigilant and to take extra security precautions.

On Tuesday a number of residential premises were targeted. Gardaí received a report of a burglary at a house on Station Road in Bennettsbridge. The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 8.10pm on December 3. The rear patio door was forced open in order to gain entry. The house was ransacked however nothing appears to have been taken.

On the same date a house in the Norelands area of Stoneyford was burgled. The incident occurred between 12.30pm and 7.30pm. The front door was forced open and a camera and watch were taken.

Another house was also targeted on the same date at Springfields on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny City. The incident occurred between 8.30am and 10.15pm. The kitchen window was forced open in order to gain entry. The house was ransacked – a gold watch, cash and keys to a car were taken.

Earlier this month gardaí received a report of a burglary from a shed in Rathbourn, Clara between 5pm on December 1 and 5.40pm on December 4. A red lawnmower, a hedge trimmer and various other gardening tools were taken.

On Thursday (December 5) there were a number of other premises hit by opportunist criminals.

Gardaí in Kilkenny City have received a report of a burglary at a house in Holy Bank, Clongowan. The incident occurred shortly before 7pm when the house was entered via rear window which was forced open. Rooms in the house were ransacked, nothing appeared to have been taken.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at a house in the Lawcus area of Stoneyford on the same date. The incident occurred between 11am and 7.30pm. The homeowner returned home to find the house had been ransacked, entry had been gained via a back window which had been smashed. Cash, a camera and various pieces of jewellery including a pearl necklace, two gold bracelets and another necklace were taken.

Gardaí in Mooncoin are investigating two burglaries that occurred at houses on New Road, Mooncoin on Friday (December 6).

The first incident occurred between 5.35 and 5.40pm when the glass in the kitchen window was broken in order to gain entry. The house was ransacked and cash was taken.

The second incident occurred between 3pm and 5.45pm on Friday 6th. A window at the rear of the house was forced open. A small amount of cash and some jewellery including a gold chain, a gold ring and a gold watch were taken.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny City gardaí received a report of a break in at a house in The Paddocks on the Kells Road, Kilkenny. The burglary occurred between 10am on Thursday and 2pm on Sunday last. The house was entered via a side window which was forced open and the house was ransacked.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at a house on Annamult Road in Bennettsbridge. The incident occurred between 9am on Thursday and 12.30pm on Saturday last. The back door of the property was forced open. A number of items were taken including gold earrings, a gold bracelet and watch, and two Louis Vuitton bags and a wallet.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a business premises in Smithlands, Loughboy in the early hours of Monday morning, the incident occurred at 1.40am. The front door had been pried open, the areas around the counter were ransacked a small safe was taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny.

Anyone with information on any of the above are asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.