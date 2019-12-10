A triple tipple from Ballykeefe Distillery in Kilkenny

The team at Ballykeefe Distillery a few miles outside Kilkenny city have launched an amazing Sloe Gin Gift Box which is proving a must have present on every gin lover’s list this Christmas.

It is the fruit of the blackthorns, handpicked when the first frost of winter falls, that gives this Sloe Gin its special flavour and colour. Steeped in folklore there are many secrets to be observed in the recipe and method of making this original pink Gin and Ballykeefe have mastered the art like no others, winning a Gold Medal at the 2019 World Liqueur Awards for their efforts.

But there is a triple surprise in this gift box, as it has not one, but three of Ballykeefe’s 2019 gold medal winning gins, with their signature Extra Dry Gin which won gold at the World Gin Awards and their latest wonder called Lady Desart Gin which recently won gold at the prestigious USA Spirits Ratings, the only Irish Gin to do so. To make this a truly bumper hamper, they have also included two beautiful Ballykeefe branded Copa Glasses for your Christmas toast, in the chicest sustainable packaging as they do with all of their products.

Morgan Ging, owner of Ballykeefe Distillery, said, “We are excited to launch our Sloe Gin Gift Boxes for Christmas as this is a very special drink when served hot on a cold winter’s night. We are delighted that so many customers are choosing us for our environmental credentials, as this and premium quality are the key pillars of our brand identity. These wonderful Sole Gin Gift Boxes are retailing in the Wine Centre Kilkenny for €50.00 and no surprise, they are this year’s fastest selling hamper with staff at the Wine Centre advising that stocks are limited.