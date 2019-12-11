Kilkenny women who bared all raised €40,000 for charity!

It is amazing what a group of motivated, positive people can do when they decide to take on a job to benefit others.

The women of Ballyfoyle stripped off for a number of charities close to their heart and raised an incredible €30,000 for them.

Thinking ahead, the Ballyfoyle Calendar Girls 2020 also decided after baring all to place another €10,000 in The Ballyfoyle Community Illness support fund for future emergencies.

On Friday night, in Ballyfoyle Hall, the wonderful women met up to present various groups with their cheques and to look back on their journey.

Breast Cancer Ireland, Researching a Cure, the main beneficiary received €10,000; The Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team received €5,000; Cois Nore, the Kilkenny city based cancer support service, received €3,000.

The Kilkenny Night Nurse Service received €3,000 while the Irish Cancer Society and South East Radiotherapy Trust received €2,000 each.

The following groups each received €1,000: The Oncology Unit at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny; The Parr family, Castlecomer; The Nore Dragon Boat Paddlers, Kilkenny and Castlecomer District Hospital.

The Ballyfoyle Lourdes Fund, the Ballyfoyle Christmas Party and the Ballyfoyle Community Illness support Fund received €500 each.

The driving force behind the Ballyfoyle Calendar Girls event, Majella Stapleton, photographer Claire Dunne, videographer Gloria Hynes and Anne Buggy, were on hand to present Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassador, Sinead Gargan with the cheque for €10,000. In her acceptance speech she spoke about the important work being carried out.

Under the chairmanship of leading breast cancer surgeon, Prof Arnold Hill, the aim is, through research, to transform breast cancer from often being a fatal disease with over 690 deaths annually, to a treatable illness that can be managed long term.

Another invited guest was the inspirational medic, Mr Ian Wilson of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team which provides palliative care seven days a week with a 24 hours a day telephone advice service.

Set up in 1988, it has transformed how we deal with cancer in the home and it is a free service to all patients who require it.