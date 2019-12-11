Major boost for Kilkenny city centre with new building granted planning

Planning permission has been granted for a new three storey building containing 5 self-contained, 1 bedroom studio apartments for short-term letting, holiday accommodation, three car parking spaces at ground level along with all associated site and development works on Evans Lane.

The development site adjoins Rothe House complex, 15-16 Parliament Street which is a national monument and protected structure and is located within the City Centre Architectural Conservation Area on Evans Lane, (Off Parliament Street) in Kilkenny,