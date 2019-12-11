Jingle Kells this Christmas season in Kilkenny

The residents of the village of Kells have a variety of Christmas events to enjoy this festive season.

The people behind Jingle Kells are encouraging the community to stay local this Christmas and support local small businesses.

There is a Christmas party night and auction in Mullins’ Mill that will be catered for by local Mill restaraunt owner Jen.

The following week on Saturday, December 21 there is a Christmas Jumper Night in the Motte and Bailey with live music and Christmas raffle and Sean Delaney.

The annual Lighting of the Tree at the cross is always well attended by families with free mulled wine and mince pies for the adults while the children get a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Santa always arrives in style and this year promises to be no different with rumours of the main man to arrive by train!

The final festive whole community event is set for Sunday, December 29, with the well loved Wellie Race that caters for all ages.

Smaller kids can do the Wellie Dash, then head to a supervised Kids disco for dancing and treats as their own parents complete the full 5k race.

With all this festive activity in Kells throughout the month of December the locals have no need to venture any further than the village for some magical Christmas memories.

All events are being run by local, volunteer committees with any funds raised going straight back into developing the community as part of Kells recent five year Development strategic plan.