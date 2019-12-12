Oesophageal Cancer Fund calls on people in Kilkenny to volunteer for fundraising day

The Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) is looking for help from the people of Kilkenny for the 19th annual Lollipop Day.

On the last weekend in February, Friday 28 and Saturday 29, the national charity will host its fundraising and awareness day in Kilkenny to help raise funds for Oesophageal Cancer across the country.

Lollipop Day involves thousands of people selling lollipops (€3) nationwide, in an effort to raise vital funds for the Oesophageal Cancer Fund. Without the generosity and support from volunteers, the OCF would simply not be able to provide the vital role it does in terms of highlighting symptoms awareness, raising funds for innovative research into improved treatment outcomes for patients, and supporting anyone affected by this niche cancer in Ireland.

To date, the OCF has contributed €1.8 million in funding for Oesophageal Cancer research by the country’s leading experts into this disease and helped establish the nations’ first National Barrett’s Oesophagus Registry and Bio Bank, a vital step in developing an understanding of this cancer today and in the future.

If you have a few hours to spare on Friday, February 28 and 29, register at https://www.ocf.ie/register- for-lollipop-day-2020/

“The early signs of Oesophageal Cancer are easy to overlook and you could be tempted to dismiss these symptoms as everyday digestion issues, including: difficulty swallowing, persistent acid indigestion, heartburn or reflux," said Noelle Ryan, OCF chairperson.

"With the vital funds raised every year on Lollipop Day we are able to fund essential research into treating and curing this disease. We are especially grateful for those who have volunteered in the past, those that continue to volunteer every year, and we invite any one and any group interested in helping out to contact us at www.ocf.ie and see how you can help bring a good fight to a bad cancer.”

For more information on Lollipop Day; to volunteer, to make a donation, go to www.ocf.ie or to volunteer call Anne - 086 454 2713.