Mount Juliet Kilkenny joins the Marriot Autograph collection of hotels

Mount Juliet Estate Ireland is the latest property to join Autograph Collection Hotels Marriott International’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels and resorts, hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality.

Mount Juliet Estate has a distinguished heritage with the County of Kilkenny and is renowned internationally for its superior outdoor sporting pursuits and award winning dining within the historic Georgian country estate. Located near the picturesque town of Thomastown in Kilkenny in Ireland’s Ancient East’, the Estate is home to the luxurious Manor House hotel and contemporary Hunter’s Yard hotel which boast corporate meeting rooms and superior wedding and occasion facilities. The estate offers indoor swimming, spa and leisure amenities, a state of the art equestrian centre, and he highly regarded Jack Nicklaus designed golf course complete with a newly refurbished clubhouse.

History

Built in 1752 by first Earl of Carrick and his bride-to-be Juliet Boyle, the duo set about developing the estate on the banks of the river Nore. Manor House was built on elevated land overlooking the river, with land on either side of the river connected by an eight-arched stone bridge that still stands today. Over the next 150 years, successive Earls resided in the estate until the 20th century when the estate was sold and developed into a wonderful country resort to be enjoyed by generations.



Manor House and Lady Helen Michelin Star Dining

The original Manor House has been elegantly restored with sumptuous Georgian interiors and is home to Lady Helen dining room. Overlooking the manicured lawns, Lady Helen boasts a Michelin Star and three AA Rosettes for it's menu by Chef John Kelly who uses only seasonal quality ingredients, some of which are harvested from the estate’s kitchen garden. Pre and post dinner drinks are served in Major’s Bar which offers fireside comfort and the estate’s own artisan Moongate Gin.

Hunter’s Yard Hotel

A short stroll from the Manor House, isHunter’s Yard Hotel, refurbished with contemporary interiors that capture the character of the original stable buildings of preserved during the renovation. Here, The Hound, a double AA Rosette and Michelin Plate awarded restaurant, serves a relaxed menu using locally sourced ingredients chosen by Estate Executive Chef Ken Harker. Beside The Hound restaurant is The Saddle Bar which has an eclectic cocktail menu and a contemporary ambience.



Golf

The estates Jack Nicklaus designed golf course will plays host to the world renowned Irish Open tournament in 2020. This is the fourth time the event has been hosted at Mount Juliet. Previous Irish Opens were held in 1993, 1994 and 1995. The American Express World Golf Championships were also held at Mount Juliet in 2002 and 2004 and welcomed golfing legends Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, Sergio Garcia and Pádraig Harrington have played on the course. Over the years, the Jack Nicklaus design team have updated the course with new features to ensure ongoing golfing excellence.



Equestrian

In addition to the golfing expertise, Mount Juliet Estate has an equestrian pedigree and is home to one of Ireland’s most advanced Equestrian Centres with two all-weather arenas, a full set of FEI approved show jumps and equestrian clinics with BHS qualified instructors and trails spread across the 500 acre estate.



Mr. Mark Dunne General Manager of Mount Juliet Estate said, “We are delighted to join Autograph Collection Hotels unique portfolio.The exceptional outdoor sporting experiences, award winning dining and heritage of Mount Juliet Estate offers guests a distinctive Irish country experience, creating memories for our guests, that we hope will last a lifetime. We are looking forward to welcoming guests from around the world to create their own chapter in the history of Mount Juliet Estate.”