Kilkenny chipper closed by Food Safety Authority

The HSE has closed a Kilkenny city take away.

Joe's Take Away, on Dean Street, Kilkenny, was ordered to close by the Health Service Executive (HSE) on Thursday, December 12, under the Food Safety of Ireland Act 1998. No further details of the reason for the order have been published at this stage.

The order was served on Mauro Artini.

This report will be updated when further details are published.