Kilkenny People Irish language columnist passes away

Peadar Bairéad (Peter Barrett) who wrote the Irish column in the Kilkenny People for over 40 year has passed away. A highly respected teacher and former vice-principal of St Kieran's College he died over the weekend in Drakelands Nursing Home.

Peter Barrett’s accomplishments were many. Even though he made his living as an outstanding teacher of Irish and then vice-principal at Kieran’s College, that did not block him from his other passion – writing!

He published columns and poems in magazines like Feasta, Comhar and An tUltach, and in various newspapers, but especially the Kilkenny People. In addition to that, he published three collections of poetry, and his autobiography which was launched at the end of October.

Funeral details

Peter Barrett (Waterford Road, Kilkenny), peacefully, in the wonderful care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Peter (Peadar), beloved husband of Patricia and much loved father of Michael, Niall and Carol Ann, sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Eddie, grandchildren Peter, Oisín and Chloe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and his former colleagues and friends at St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny People and Gaelscoil Osrai.