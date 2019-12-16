Excellent new book on Kilkenny city heritage

A new book which illuminates the built heritage of the city would make the idealChristmas present.

City of Heritage, is an expertly researched but accessibly written history of the streetscapes and buildings that define Kilkenny and includes a number of buildings which would not, at first glance, be included.

This fully illustrated work explores the three stages of the development of the city, through its Medieval, Georgian and Victorian ages.

Divided into those three sections, this highly informed and timely work is aimed at the dedicated local history readership alongsid the tourist market.

The Tea House on Bateman Quay is included as is, Murphy’s Jewellery Shop on High Street.

House on Barrack lane is on Page 83, and was known as the soldier’s house and is worth investigating.

A good number of private residences are in the book including those in Parliamant street and Patrick Street and the the Canal Lodge on Canal Square where the hurling sculpture stands.

The author, Pat Dargan is an architect, historian, author, and member of the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland and the Royal Institute of British Architects.

His

published heritage works include: Exploring Georgian Dublin, Exploring Georgian Limerick and Exploring Celtic Ireland. The book costs €16.99 and is a great read.