Justice must be done for murdered Kilkenny mother-of-t

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the gruesome discovery of the murdered-mother-of two Marie Tierney and gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

To date over 300 lines of enquiry completed and over 200 people have been interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband Jim on October 22, 1984. He told gardaí that she left her home at Clinstown, Jenkinstown at approximately 10.30pm on October 21, 1984 in the family car, a Renault 18. The car was located at Newpark Fen the following day.

On December 21, 1984 her body was located in a ditch by a male out walking on the Bleach Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City. She had been violently strangled.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People that the investigation into the murder of Marie Tierney is progressing well with interviews taking place with new witnesses on an ongoing basis.

An external forensic professional is also assisting investigators and will continue to do so.

"The investigation team is appealing to people in Kilkenny with information about Marie's murder to share that information with investigators. Justice must be done and the person responsible for Marie's death must be held accountable for their actions. The investigation team will not stop until that happens".

“People who are in possession of information have a civic duty to share that information with investigators” the superintendent added.

Marie’s siblings, Breda Fay and John Bourke have also pleaded with her murderer ‘to do the right thing’ and ‘hand yourself in’.

“This Christmas we will be 36 years without Marie. She was a wonderful sister and a kind and loving mother. There is not a day goes by when with do not think of her. Her children have been without their mother for all their adult life and we are asking her killer to do the right thing and contact the gardaí.

“Marie adored being a mother and was denied the opportunity to nurture and care for her children and has never met her grandchildren. It is heartbreaking for us as a family,” said her brother John Bourke.

“The whole family is destroyed by this. It has gone on for so long. As a family and in the memory of Marie whom we love dearly we need some closure on this. We firmly believe that Marie’s killer is alive and still living in the Kilkenny area. For us and for Marie’s children and grandchildren we are asking them to do the right thing after all this time.”

“We strongly believe that her murderer is alive. You know who you are and we are asking you to please come forward.“Hand yourself in for the sake of her children, her grandchildren and all her family. We need justice for Marie,” he added.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny Garda station on (056) 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line, tel 1800-666111.