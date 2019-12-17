'Magic Table' arrives in Kilkenny for the first time

An award-winning innovation from the Netherlands - renowned for its cutting-edge approach to dementia care - has arrived in Kilkenny for the first time.

The Magic Table has been designed to help those at a later stage on their dementia journey to be more active and create moments of happiness. It consists of a series of interactive games that are projected on a table. The light games encourage players to reach out towards them and the lights subsequently respond to their hand and arm movements, allowing the residents to play with light.

The 'Magic Table' will rotate in time to different libraries across the county. Its first installation is Loughboy Library, located at Loughboy Shopping Centre.

Yulefest Kilkenny, just four years old, has already developed into an inclusive and curated Christmas festival. At the heart of its programming is accessibility and fun.

A key feature of the Christmas festival is its community connectivity work and it works towards welcoming a diverse audience and including all members of the community. As part of this outreach Yulefest Kilkenny, with the support of Kilkenny Leader Partnership have recently gifted a Magic Table to Kilkenny County Council Library Service.

Paula Lawler, Festival Director of Yulefest Kilkenny, which has brought the Magic Table to Kilkenny through the Kilkenny County Council Library Service, explains the rationale behind the project.

“Throughout the Yulefest Kilkenny festival we have supported active retirement groups with attendance at our events and Kilkenny works hard on being an age friendly county," she says.

"The Magic Table is designed to spark conversation and enhance memory for people with dementia and also autism. With the support of Kilkenny Leader Partnership funding we were able to work with Shift8 to bring The Magic Table initiative to Kilkenny and we are happy to officially announce that The Magic Table is now installed in Loughboy Library in Kilkenny and is available for use there, with the support of the Kilkenny County Council Library Service.”

A ‘Tovertafel’, which translates into English as ‘Magic Table’ is a Dutch innovation and creates a fun, safe environment for all players. The games are formulated with the intention to trigger a sense of reminiscence among players in order to encourage stimulation socially, cognitively and physically.

As light simulations, games are projected onto a table and include gardening, fishing and popping balloons. The Magic Table also include games for people with autism, these games are described as being more directly educational. The dlr LexIcon in Dún Laoghaire was the first Irish library to install a Magic Table just over a year ago.

“We wanted to bring in an element for the festival that would also include our older audience with additional needs and enable people with autism and their families to be able to access an interactive feature designed to engage and to spark fun," says Ms Lawler.

"Already there have been groups in to enjoy The Magic Table in Loughboy Library and also enquiries from different community groups. A programming and engagement structure will commence in 2020 through Kilkenny County Council Library Service. This feature will have longevity countywide after the festival is over as the Magic Table will rotate to other libraries around Kilkenny county in time, so Kilkenny City and county library service users and specific communities across the county can avail of the unique wellbeing benefits of the Magic Table all year round."

"Kilkenny County Council Library Service is delighted to have The Magic Table installed in Loughboy Library," said County Librarian Josephine Coyne.

"And we will ensure the best use is made of this fantastic facility offering opportunities for those living with dementia to increase their physical and social interactions and most of all, have fun.”

Further details on The Magic Table can be found on the website yulefestkilkenny.ie or by contacting Kilkenny County Council Library Service kilkennylibrary.ie Yulefest Kilkenny Christmas festival continues until January 7. See yulefestkilkenny.ie for more details.