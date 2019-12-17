Kilkenny County Council signs climate charter

Kilkenny County Council, along with all 34 local authorities, has signed the Climate Charter committing to build climate resilience into every aspect of the work we do. The Climate Charter is a key measure in the Government’s Climate Action Plan published earlier this year.

The Climate Charter commits the Council to deliver a 50 per cent improvement in energy efficiency by 2030. This ambitious target comes following the success by Kilkenny County Council in achieving the current target to reduce its energy consumption by 33% (compared to 2009 levels.)

The Charter underlines the leadership role of local authorities in delivering effective climate action. The Charter requires local authorities to put in place a process for carbon-proofing major decisions, programmes and projects, including investments in transport and energy, as well as in procurement.

The Charter has also been counter signed on behalf of the Government by Minister Richard Bruton, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment and Minister Sean Canney, Minister of State for Natural Resources, Community Affairs and Digital Development.

Speaking at the signing of the Charter Cllr. Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council said: “The Charter is another tangible sign that Kilkenny County Council is serious about leading the way in our response to the climate challenge. The Charter sets out a framework for us to follow in driving forward meaningful climate action in partnership with local communities, and builds on the actions we have already committed to delivering in our Climate Adaptation Strategy that we

adopted last September.”

“Kilkenny County Council has a crucial role to play in implementing the step change that is needed to address the climate challenge. The Charter will act as a blueprint that requires a hugely ambitious change in approach in the years ahead across every service area of the Council from strategic planning and delivery of social housing through to transport and waste management, but we are up for the challenge” said Colette Byrne, Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council.