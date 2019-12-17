Major improvement with compliance in Kilkenny mental health centre

There was a very significant improvement in the compliance with regulations at St Gabriel's Ward, St Canice's Hospital, Kilkenny, a 20-bed facility for residents aged from late 50s to late 80s when it was visited recently.

In 2017 and 2018, compliance was 59% and 58% respectively. In its most recent inspection, The Mental Health Commission found that compliance had risen to 88% and there were 13 compliances with regulations rated as excellent; there were two excellent ratings in 2018. There were no conditions attached to the registration.

Residents could access social work or psychology input on a one-to-one specific basis. The approved centre was registered for rehabilitation services and the absence of dedicated social work and psychology input to this service meant that residents in this category did not have access to adequate and appropriate therapeutic services.