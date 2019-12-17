Here comes the rain: Status Yellow warning issued for Kilkenny

A Status Yellow - Rainfall warning has been issued for Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from early tomorrow morning through until the evening.

Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding. The warning, issued this morning, comes into effect from 4am on Wednesday morning until 7pm.

Roads and paths were extremely treacherous this morning following a spill of rain on top of a layer of frost. The council endeavoured to get to as many areas as possible for treatment, but a number of school buses were delayed as a result of the roads.