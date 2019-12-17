Iconic Newspapers issues statement on comments by Senator Paudie Coffey

Iconic Newspapers, owner of the Kilkenny People, has issued the following statement arising from comments made by Senator Paudie Coffey today.

"We note that after two decades of public service Senator Paudie Coffey has announced his intention not to contest the next general election and wish him well in the next chapter of his life.

"We also note comments made by Senator Coffey today in an interview on WLR FM, regarding his High Court proceedings against the Kilkenny People newspaper, owned by Iconic Newspapers.

"In particular, we refer to the comment by Senator Coffey that he was “very happy … with the settlement that was offered”.

"We feel the need to clarify that no money changed hands as a result of this legal action.

"Senator Coffey received no payment from Iconic Newspapers, by way of damages, following the settlement of his High Court action earlier this year.

"Both parties agreed to pay their own legal costs and thus Iconic Newspapers made no contribution to the costs incurred by Senator Coffey during the proceedings taken by him."