All aboard! The wait is over as Kilkenny's new bus is launched

The wait is over — the day has finally arrived: The new city bus service launched this morning (Wednesday) with the first buses setting off from 7am onward.

The heavy rain is unfortuntate for the day that's in it, but passengers eager to try out the two new routes can head to one of the 64 bus stops dotted across the city, with new signage and road markings now in place.

Each route operates every half hour Monday to Saturday, and by the hour on Sunday. Late night services operate on Friday and Saturday nights.

Cash fares are €2 for adults and €1.20 for children. For the first three months of operation, there will be a promotional €1 Leap fare.