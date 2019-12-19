Hotel Kilkenny unveils newly renovated TechnoGym and facilities at The Active Club

Hotel Kilkenny has recently completed a major renovation and refurbishment of its gym and leisure facilities.

The Active Club at Hotel Kilkenny which has been recognised with multiple awards over the years has added significantly to its fitness and wellbeing experience for all ages and levels.

The fitness and leisure facilities are divided into zones at Hotel Kilkenny with the swim zone offering a 20-metre pool with a special WAPOTEC system which ensures chlorine is kept to a minimum, this uses 40% less chlorine in total, however, is 240 times more effective at killing germs, providing a cleaner pool less reliant on harsh chemicals. The relaxation experience is also on offer in this zone with a Sauna, Steam Room and Jacuzzi.

The Cardio Zone is complete with state of the art technology with top of the range treadmills and cross-trainers and the Weight Zone is fully equipped with dumbbells, barbells, squat racks, benches and resistance machines. Fitness classes are available from 6 am to 8 pm with 24 classes on offer for free to members every week from Spinning to Circuit Training, Kettlebells, HIIT, Pilates and more

The exceptional leisure facilities are complemented by newly designed and renovated luxury locker rooms complete with natural stone tile heated flooring, a muted relaxing colour palette with touches of nature throughout in order to ensure a relaxing experience for all guests. The Active Club is available free to use for all guests at Hotel Kilkenny.

Commenting on the new facilities Liam Anthony Griffin at Hotel Kilkenny says, “We have responded to new trends in the area of health and fitness and with this recent investment in excess of 100,000 in top of the range facilities and equipment and an excellent range of classes it is the ideal fitness centre for Kilkenny.

The revamped Active Club is one part of ongoing major investment in Hotel Kilkenny as the hotel upgrades a number of facilities including guest rooms, the Skyline Suite and Orchard Suite along with investment in energy-efficiency projects as the hotel plays its role in significant carbon reduction, supporting electrification of transport and the continued removal of single-use plastic from its business ecosystem.

“Investment in Hotel Kilkenny is a continued investment in our guest experience.” Liam Anthony concluded.