Much loved Kilkenny vet and local historian passes away

Much loved Kilkenny vet, Tom Downey passed away this morning following a long and brave battle against illness.

He established the Village Veterinary Hospital on the Kells Road, Kilkenny and was recognised by everyone who knew him for his kindness.

He had a huge interest in family history and was chairman of Conahy Heritage Society.

He was educated at Lisnafunction NS, Conahy NS and St Kierans College before graduating from the Veterinary College in UCD.

After working in Ireland for a while he went to Connecticut, USA, where he took State Board exams. Besides working in different practices in Connecticut, he worked in a very busy small animal practice in Brooklyn, New york.

Eileen and Tom got married in America and returned to Kilkenny. In 1983 circumstances led to Tom starting his own practice. They moved to the Kells Road in 1985, built Village Veterinary Hospital in 1989, and expanded it in 1998.

Funeral arrangements later.