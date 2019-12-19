Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel to host flagship wedding showcase

Kilkenny’s luxurious four-star Newpark Hotel has announced the launch of its flagship wedding showcase which will be held on Sunday, January 5 from 2pm until 5pm.

One of Ireland’s most popular wedding venues, the hotel is set on 40 acres of parkland with stunning award-winning gardens - an idyllic setting for wedding photography.

With over 50 years’ experience in hosting weddings, newly engaged couples and their families will get advice from the hotel’s top-experts and an exclusive first look at its wedding offer, including the beautifully refurbished suites, its stunning ballrooms and exclusive private gardens for wedding guests.

Couples will be introduced to the hotel’s thoughtfully created wedding packages with every detail considered, including a selection of delicious menu options, gourmet canapes, bubbly reception, evening buffet and complimentary guest rooms included. The dedicated wedding team and co-ordinator, Sinéad Fortune, take pride in creating tailored wedding packages for all tastes and budgets and can design a special wedding day to suit the unique requirements of every couple.

“Newpark Hotel is a stunning wedding location which combines old-world charm with modern luxury and beautiful grounds for those all-important wedding day photos," says Sinéad Fortune, wedding co-ordinator with Newpark Hotel Kilkenny.

"We are looking forward to welcoming newly engaged couples to our flagship event on January 5. We are excited to present them with options and we will have great offers on the day for our remaining 2020 wedding dates.”

On the day, Newpark Hotel’s culinary team will be on land to offer their expertise to couples on how to plan a wedding meal to remember. Couples will be introduced to the hotel’s carefully chosen bridal specialists including the best bakers, florists, photographers and bridal wear stylists, with lots of local wedding specialists exhibiting on the day.

All newly engaged couples on the day will be in with a chance to win a one night stay in one of the newly decorated luxurious Balcony Suites.

Newpark Hotel regularly hosts civil ceremonies and can cater for small intimate groups and large parties of 320 guests alike. There are a selection of churches to choose from nearby. To arrange an appointment with Newpark Hotel’s wedding team please contact Sinéad on events@newparkhotel.com or go along to the wedding showcase on Sunday, January 5 from 2pm until 5pm. See more here.