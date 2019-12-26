Drummers wanted for new 'City Samba Band'

To prepare for the ‘The Continental Carnival’ taking place all along John Street after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade (2.30pm to 5.30pm on Tuesday March 17, 2020), Tradfest organisers are looking for 12 want-to-be drummers to join a new samba drumming band!

Meeting for drumming workshops every Tuesday at 8-9pm, beginning January 21 in Billy Byrnes.

‘Drummer boy’ extraordinaire Jeremy Hickey will have you finely tuned in time for a 2020 performance.

Drumming is proven to reduce stress levels and gives an enormous sense of well-being, not to mention an enjoyable way to learn new skills in pulse and rhythm.

Taught by local multi-instrumentalist and award winning stickman Jeremy, these drumming workshops promise to be great fun!

No experience is necessary!

To book your place go to 'www.kilkennytradfest.com'.