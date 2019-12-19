Funeral arrangements for Tom Downey

Tom Downey (Kells Road, Kilkenny) December 19 (peacefully) at his home. Predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Ellen, brother Jimmy and sister Carmel. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Michael, Thomas, Mairéad and Roisín. He will be deeply missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brother Fr. Michael, sisters Rita (Teehan) and Claire (Booth), daughter-in-law Shannon, future daughter-in-law Noreen, granddaughter Hayley, mother-in-law Anna May (McNulty), in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Friday concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House strictly private on Saturday please.

For those unable to attend the Requiem Mass, it will be available to view live at the following link: www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam.