Funding for 12 new homes for homeless in Kilkenny city

The Government has approved just under €2.5 million for the construction of 12 new apartments in Kilkenny city and will inform Kilkenny County Council of the allocation later today, Friday, December 20, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, can reveal.

“I’ve just had notification from the Department that Stage 1 approval has been granted for 12 apartments at St John of God Convent on College Road. The housing will be developed with the assistance of Sophia Housing Association and will include units of various sizes.

“The €2,468,654 will fund the 12 units. They will include four one bedroom apartments; six two bedroom apartments and two three bedroom units. These units will offer a new start and stability and security for tenants and I warmly welcome the investment at this time of year when we all value a place to call home even more,” Minister Phelan said.