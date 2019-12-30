Planning granted for much needed apartment blocks at Good Shepherd Centre, Kilkenny

The Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane Kilkenny has been granted planning permission for two independent apartment blocks (one block containing 8 apartments and the second block containing 4 apartments) providing a total of 12 number apartments, also the demolition of the existing single storey laundry room to gable of existing 'Brother Thomas Place' apartment block.

The works will include the removal of an existing boundary wall and the construction of a new boundary fence (in an extended site area), all associated ancillary accommodation, site works, drainage works and road works. All the above works to be undertaken on site. The site is located within Saint Canice's Architectural Conservation Area.



