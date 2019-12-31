New pitch will be major boost to south Kilkenny GAA club

Tullogher Rosbercon GAA Club has applied to Kilkenny County Council to construct a new playing pitch.

The club which has Kilkenny senior star, Walter Walsh as a member, has applied to level an existing

agricultural field to provide full size GAA playing field, installation of goalposts and ball stop nets behind goalposts, construction of passing bay, construction of emergency access road, extension of car park to provide 40 no. additional car parking spaces, installation of bicycle parking facilities and all associated site works at Brownstown and Ballyknock, Tullogher, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny.