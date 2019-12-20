Bennettsbridge water treatment plant restored to full capacity

Irish Water working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council have successfully restored the water treatment plant to full capacity at Bennettsbridge.

As a result, no further restrictions will be put in place. Due to the excessive levels of rainfall overnight on Wednesday the 18th, the raw water quality deteriorated serving the treatment plant. However, Kilkenny County Council and Irish Water worked throughout the day to restore production to full capacity. Should customers experience any issues, please call 1850 278278.