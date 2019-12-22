Top jobs for returning migrants this Christmas in Kilkenny

FROM animators to accountants, Kilkenny’s top companies are calling on the “lost generation” to come home to top quality jobs.



Young couples now located in Sydney, Dubai, Vancouver and other far flung destinations are being urged to check out #CareersKilkenny while visiting family at home this Christmas.



Kilkenny County Council, through its Local Enterprise Office, is staging a unique careers event showcasing the hundreds of jobs on offer in leading companies located across the city and county in Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum this December 28th.



“We know that our brightest and best have been leaving the south-east in search of better careers abroad. Our message is simple this Christmas: If you are from the south-east, we have 650 high-quality jobs on offer here in Kilkenny, and what’s more, we are giving young people a reason to come home to Ireland and build a good life here,” said Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise, Kilkenny County Council’s Local Enterprise Office.



“The quality of life for people who can live and work surrounded by family is well-known. For those people living in counties on Kilkenny’s doorstep such as Laois, Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary—consider these jobs as an option for you. With a fantastic infrastructure now, Kilkenny is within an easy commute distance to other counties in the south-east.”



A range of local businesses including State Street, Cartoon Saloon & Lighthouse Studios, VHI, Bank of Ireland, CF Pharma, The Carne Group and the Asgard Group will be joined by rapidly growing local companies such as the Modubuild, Beotanics, Loanitt, AB Agri, Entegro and Security Risk Advisors.



These companies are recruiting professionals and roles in customer care and sales, engineering, technical, financial, administration, network planners, technicians, HR, accounting, facilities and production.



Christmas was chosen as it is the time of year when thousands of people converge on Kilkenny with many having making the move home at the back of their minds, if only the right career opportunity was to present itself. #CareersKilkenny is designed to match these sometimes vague thoughts of a new career move in the New Year with a powerful platform to showcase the hundreds of job opportunities now available in Kilkenny city and county.



“Kilkenny County Council is actively working with the IDA and Enterprise Ireland to attract high quality new business to Kilkenny and 2019 has brought a number of positive announcements on the foreign direct investment front,” according to Cathaoirleach Cllr. Peter Cleere.



He added: “We are also working with all employers in the city and county to help them attract and recruit talent to Kilkenny and this initiative is especially aimed at Kilkenny people who are living and working elsewhere and who harbour an ambition to return home to live and work.”



During the event, attendees will have the chance to engage directly with the employers. Representatives of each participating businesses will be actively answering queries about the jobs available in their company.



#CareersKilkenny coincides with an investment in the Breagagh Valley of Kilkenny where the Kilkenny County Council CEO Colette Byrne says there are large scale plans for the provision of housing in the city in the near future.



“As well as the companies exhibiting at #CareersKilkenny who are recruiting for many hundreds of jobs, in the coming year we will see the first businesses being established in the Abbey Quarter. On top of this we expect our investment in the Breagagh Valley will make possible the provision of large scale housing in the city in the near future,” she said.



“Along with the plans for three new schools in the coming years, the opportunities that Kilkenny can offer to individuals as well as companies are unparalleled.”



For more information on the #CareersKilkenny event check out www.careerskilkenny.com