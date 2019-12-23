Kilkenny girl Sophie's special Christmas wish from Santa
Sophie with the staff at Fennor Hill
Nine year old Sophie Cashin from Urlingford went to visit Santa and said all she wanted was to be allowed to give Christmas cards to all the residents in Fennor hill care facility in Urlingford - just in case they didn't get a card this Christmas.
The staff at the care facility welcomed Sophie and she deliver cards to all the residents, who were very grateful. Pictured above is Sophie with the staff.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on