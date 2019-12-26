Kilmacow's Bob Croke Cup coming up

The annual Bob Croke Memorial Cup hurling match will be held on the Sports Complex

at 3.00pm on Tuesday, 31st December (New Year's Eve).

The chosen charity for this year is The Samaritans. Tea and refreshments will be served afterwards. Later, from 8.00pm everyone is invited to Spinners Bar in Lower Kilmacow where the names

of the Most Valued Player and Score of the Day will be announced.

The evening will be rounded off with live music from Paddy O'Keeffe, Brian and Kevin O'Meara. All

welcome to come to support a good cause.