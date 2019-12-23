Walking in Windgap on St Stephen's Day

The annual Windgap St. Stephens day walk will take place on December 26th.

Registration is at 11.30 AM in the Community centre, and event is in aid of Windgap Development group. This is an opportunity to clear the Christmas cobwebs by Walking or running. Two routes are available including the shorter 1.5km village circuit and a longer circuit which will be confirmed closer to the event when we have a better handle on the weather forecast. Refreshments served in the Community centre after the event with raffle for hamper and other prizes.