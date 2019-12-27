Lack of serviced land in Kilkenny is hampering development say councillors

A lack of serviced land is hampering the development of smaller villages and communities, according to one local councillor.

Cllr Michael Doyle was speaking at the Callan Thomastown Municipal District Committee meeting.



He said one of the problems he has seen with rural development is if a site is not serviced with water or electricity planning is ruled out. “How can we get around that?” he asked, adding that six or eight new houses would be great for a village.

Patrick O’Neill agreed every community benefits from refreshment.



Cllr Doyle said the development of villages was being hindered and asked the council write to Irish Water.



Director of Services, Mary Mulholland, said Irish Water do have a clear investment plan where they are developing.



However Cllr Peter Chap Cleere described Irish Water as “a joke,” complaining they will not come to council meetings and when he meets them at ‘clinics’ “they take every name and number that I have and never get back to me. It’s just lip service.”

He seconded the proposal to write to Irish Water.

Cllr Patrick O’Neill said his experience with Irish Water had been the opposite.



Ms Mulholland suggested that if councillors have queries for Irish Water they submit them to the council in advance of clinics and then the company can come to the clinic with answers.

She went on to say there is an argument for “rural proofing.” Land can be zoned for development but the council can not build on it until it has services. It is no longer within the power of the council to arrange that.



Where Irish Water have no plans to service development land the council are looking at acquiring existing houses.

“Irish Water are playing a huge role in housing issues, people are being forced into bigger areas,” Cllr Doyle said.

Ms Mulholland suggested the councillors raise the issue when drawing up the County Development Plan over the next few months.