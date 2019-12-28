Funding needed for local road schemes in Kilkenny

More funding is needed for a scheme that helps communities improve local roads.

There are so many applicants for the Community Involvement Scheme (CIS) in the Callan Thomastown area that it will be years before those on the current list are reached.



The CIS scheme encourages a joint approach between groups of local residents and landowners for the restoration of public roads that are lightly trafficked, single lane or cul de sac roads. The community is asked to contribute 15% and the local authority fund the balance.



Callan Thomastown councillors were updated on local details of the scheme at their December meeting.

There are 31 roads on the list. Acting Senior Executive Engineer Declan Murphy told the meeting they can do two or three a year. Projects are added to the list on a ‘first come first served’ basis.

Projects on the list range in estimated cost from €27,000 to €160,000.



Mr Murphy said the whole county had a budget of €494,000 for the CIS scheme last year.

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is another scheme that provides funding to help local authorities carry out improvement works on private and non-publicly maintained roads.

Often these roads lead to a number of homes, farms or fields in use, or to lakes or rivers.



In the Callan Thomastown area there are 10 projects on the LIS list. The whole county was funded by €288,905 for these projects last year, with €72,804 of that going to the Callan Thomastown area.

Again, Mr Murphy said, the top three on the list should be done next year, if the funding remains the same.

Chairman Cllr Patrick O’Neill said he hadn’t realised how big the CIS list was and they should try to get more funding for it.