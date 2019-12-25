Consultation is taking place on the Thomastown Mobility Management Plan

Concerns of some local residents about the Thomastown Mobility Management Plan were raised at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District Committee.



There are 60 schemes in the plan and all are only draft schemes, it was clarified. There is nothing in detail, they are just lines on a map for now.



The map and plans are available in the Thomastown area office to be inspected.



There has been public consultation and a public meeting and people have until mid January to make a submission.

Acting Senior Executive Engineer, Declan Murphy, said there was no proposed connection in the plan between Maudlin Court and Dúnán estates.



He said the plan is of objectives and many would have to go through the planning process if they were to go ahead.

Director of Services, Mary Mulholland, urged people to make a submission and have their voices heard. Any major plans to come out of the draft plan will also go to public consultation, she said.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen said the feedback at the public meeting was extremely positive.