Great Kilkenny project just missed out on project funding

A lot of consideration will have to be put into Kilkenny’s submissions for Town and Village Renewal project funding next year, councillors have been told.



There was some disappointment when projects missed out on funding this year. Director of Services Mary Mulholland conveyed the feedback on those submissions to the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District Committee.



She said all those submitted by Kilkenny were great projects but there was not enough money to fund everything. Following detailed feedback from the Department of Rural and Community Development, Ms Mulholland said three of the five projects submitted by Kilkenny scored very highly but came in just below the funding threshold.



There was roughly €15million in the fund this year, compared to €30million last year.

“I think the projects we sent in in 2019 were strong and we need to decide if we will re-submit them in 2020 or call for new projects,” she told councillors.



Ms Mulholland said they will have to engage with communities before making the decision and consider what is best. Ms Mulholland also said if there are new project proposals the County Council need to know about them as soon as possible.

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere asked if Kilkenny was forgotten and was told that no, Kilkenny had done well and been funded proportionally.

Ms Mulholland said she has also written for feedback on projects submitted under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.



The meeting was told that successful projects, around the country were those that had been worked on for a few years and were standalone, big projects.

“The situation in Graignamanagh was particularly disappointing and I made that clear to the department when I met them,” Ms Mulholland said. She recommended that plan be resubmitted for funding in 2020.