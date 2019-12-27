Kilkenny couple Bryan and Gail Daniels on top of the farm world

Bryan Daniels, who farms at between 780ft and 1,000ft above sea level outside Kilmoganny, was selected as the national Grassland Farmer of the Year last week.

It was a tremendous achievement for the hard working young man from south Kilkenny.

To win the award, Bryan achieved the highest number of grazings per paddock per year in the competition.

Bryan said the best feed is out on the paddocks and that no matter how good your silage was or what feed you brought in, it was important to get cattle out grazing early in the year and to have a good rotation system.

His farm management, attention to detail and work ethic have made him one of the most progressive farms in the country.

On Friday, he and his wife Gail were presented with a cheque for €6,000 by the minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

“A huge thank you to everyone for the congratulations. Today’s results was made possible by everyone who went before me and advised me along my career in farming.

“My parents, friends, members of my discussion groups and most of all my wife and young family gave me the encouragement everyday,” he said.

After one year at Kildalton College, Brian returned to the farm at Kilmoganny in 2001.

He has always believed that grassland is Ireland’s natural advantage and has continually advocated the optimisation of grass production and utilisation as the way forward.