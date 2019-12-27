Ballyhale tractor run in memory of Sean Malone and Martin Duggan on tomorrow

The Annual Memorial Tractor Run for the late Murt Duggan and and Minty‎ Malone will be held tomorrow in Ballyhale.

This is the ninth staging of the event in memory of Sean Malone (19) and Martin Duggan (20) who died in a car accident on December 23, 2011.

Registration begins at 10am at Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Grounds. The run will begin at 12 noon.

All proceeds this year will go towards Parkinson’s based charities in honor of the late John Fogarty.