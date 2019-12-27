Water quality report makes grim reading for Kilkenny, Suir, Nore and Barrow

The recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report on river water quality makes grim reading for the catchment areas for the Nore, Suir and Barrow in Kilkenny.

There is increasing nitrogen concentration in the more intensively farmed areas in the south-east, where the soils are more freely draining and vulnerable to nitrate leaching.

The highest number of river sites, nationally, with increasing nitrogen concentration were found in the Nore (15); The Suir (16) and The Barrow (14).

River sites with increasing phosphorus concentration often occur in the same catchments as nitrogen but are associated more closely with poorly draining soils.

They are also more densely clustered around the urban population centres in the east, south-east and north-east.

The highest number of river sites with increasing phosphate concentrations were in the River Suir(16); The River Nore (15) and The River Barrow (14).