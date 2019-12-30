A great Derry man who had two pubs in Kilkenny laid to rest

The man who built the Rhu Glenn country club in Slieverue over 50 years ago and who owned and managed the Arch Tavern on John Street, Kilkenny was laid to rest over Christmas.

Derry born, Tom Stevenson was a gentle giant and a charismatic, genial man. After selling the Rhu Glenn in 1975, he moved to Kilkenny city where he and his wife Eileen bought The Arch Tavern (now Biddy Early’s) on John Street. they ran a great public house.

They were a lovely couple and Tom was never the same after Eileen’s death in December 2018.

After they sold the public house, Tom operated a taxi for a number of years. He died on Christmas Eve in St Luke’s Hospital.



He was buried in Foulkstown cemetery after Requiem Mass in St Colman’s Church, Conahy on December 27.