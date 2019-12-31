Great reaction as National Reptile zoo opens in the Hebron Business Park

People have been snapping up the chance to visit the brand new headquarters of the National Reptile Zoo at the Hebron Industrial Estate.

The impressive new zoo opened to the public last Friday and has received a hugely positive response to date. Previously the zoo had been located in Gowran.

For the past year zoo manager, James Hennessy and his team have been busy building much larger habitats for their animals in a new, much larger location in Hebron Business Park in the city.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new facility with lots of new and exciting elements.

“There’s been an incredible reaction so far. People who have been to the facility in Gowran are very impressed with the size of the habitats and the extra people room.

“The new additions, like the giant African Spurred Tortoise and the Nocturnal Room, are also going down really well,” said James.

As well as new additions there is also a nocturnal space. The premises was constructed using mainly upcycled and recycled materials and is three times bigger than the original zoo.

The building has a number of state-of-the-art facilities including a multi-media room, a nocturnal room, education rooms, a conference space, a shop and a cafe.