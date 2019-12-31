Van stolen from Kells housing estate found burned out in Castlemorris Woods

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for information following the theft of a van which was later found burned out at a popular amenity site.

A white Peugeot Partner van was stolen from Burgess Court in Kells in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CCTV from the village has been viewed by gardaí and a number of culprits were seen interfering with cars.

The stolen van was found crashed and burned in Castlemorris Woods later that day.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw the van between 6am and 9am on December 29 to contact Thomastown gardaí on (056)7754150.