Bell ringers welcome the New Year at Kilkenny cathedral
Here comes 2020
St Canice's Cathedral Society of Change Ringers prepare for the Annual New Year Bellring. PICTURE: HARRY REID
Local bell ringers rang in 2020 in style at St Canice's Cathedral, where more than a dozen gathered in the historic central tower as midnight approached.
As is tradition, the bells were muffled to ring out the old year. Then just before midnight, the muffles were removed to ring in the New Year with a clear peal.
