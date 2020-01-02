New Year, new course or career? Part-time flexible courses at Waterford IT

Online application for part-time flexible courses starting in January 2020 at Waterford institute of Technology (WIT) are open and the closing date is January 6.

Neil Quinlan, Head of the Department of Lifelong Learning at WIT says that the institute has witnessed increasing numbers of adult learners choosing part-time/flexible short courses and postgraduate programmes. The EU target for participation in lifelong learning is 15% by 2020, while in Ireland the National Skills Strategy aims to increase to 10% the share of persons aged 25-64 engaged in lifelong learning by 2020 and to 15% by 2025.

“Adults who choose education as part of their New Year’s bid for self-improvement have plenty of options to upskill or reskill. In line with New Year’s resolutions and wanting to start the year with fresh prospects, people are choosing to sign up for our part-time flexible courses starting in January,” says Mr Quinlan.

The part-time and postgraduate options available include traditional part-time short courses for personal and professional development and specialist programmes for education, science and engineering professionals, drawing students from around the country as well as the region. In addition there are a selection of Springboard programmes. (Springboard+ is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF programme or Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014-2020.)

“Applicants have until Monday, 6 January to sign up to a course they can start in 2020,” says Mr Quinlan. “A short course can be a good start for someone interested in pursuing a further qualification. It will give them learning they can apply as well as the experience of returning to learning.”

Courses range from the 12-week Chinese Language and Culture for Beginners to a 12-week online course in Western Art Music: Baroque to Mid-20th Century. There is also a range of nursing courses, fitness instruction, Spanish for beginners, and in the business area there is project management, digital marketing and social media, payroll and computerised accounts, human resource management, and supervisory management.

Springboard courses that are scheduled to start at WIT in January are: BA in Culinary Arts, Cert in Advanced Drug Formulation Science, Cert in Automation Engineering, the online Higher Diploma in Science in Computer Science, and a new Cert in Data Analytics.

See www.wit.ie/parttime and www.wit.ie/springboard.