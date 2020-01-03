New hotel planned for John Street, Kilkenny

John Street, Kilkenny is to get another hotel. A planning application for the hotel at 19-20 Lower John Street and Horse Barrack Lane, Kilkenny within the John Street Architectural Conservation Area has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council.

The development will consist of new 23 bedrooms and associated lobby and reception area. If approved it will involve the demolition of extensions to rear of existing houses at 19 and 20 John Street and the demolition of an outbuilding and former garage to the rear of the property along Barrack Lane. The developers plan a separate three storey hotel pavilion building to the rear of the site along Barrack Lane.